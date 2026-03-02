Classical stalwarts, young talent to share stage at SSMFL 2026

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The 'Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival' (SSMFL) will return to the national capital on March 6 at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Open Air Arena, continuing its over seven-decade-old legacy of presenting Indian classical music with rigour and restraint.

Founded in 1947 by Sumitra Charat Ram, the three-day festival has long been regarded as a benchmark of artistic integrity, hosting stalwarts such as Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, Bismillah Khan and MS Subbulakshmi, among others.

The 2026 edition will feature a mix of senior and emerging artistes.

"In recent years, we have witnessed a mrked rise in rasikas and young listeners travelling from across Delhi NCR, other parts of India, and visitors from abroad to attend the SSMFL.

"What was once largely a Delhi gathering has eveolved into a true cultural convergence -- attracting scholars, discerning patrons, and international audiences seeking an immersive experience of Indian classical music in its most authentic form," said Gauri Keeling, vice-chairperson of Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra.

The line-up for the upcoming edition includes Ramana Balachandhran, Siddhartha Belmannu and Tejendra Narayan Majumdar on the opening day; Sawani Shende, Shashank Subramanyam and a guru–shishya presentation by Sajan Mishra and Swaransh on day two.

A special morning session on March 8 will present Madhup Mudgal and Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, while the festival will conclude in the evening with performances by Lokesh Anand, Shashwati Mandal and the sitar–tabla duo of Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and Pt Anindo Chatterjee. Performances begin at 6 pm daily, with the Sunday morning session at 10 am.

The festival will come to a close on March 8. PTI MG MG MG