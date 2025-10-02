Classical vocalist Channulal Mishra dies at 89 in Mirzapur

New Delhi: Hindustani classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra died of age-related ailments at his daughter’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur in the early hours of Thursday. He was 89.

“He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am,” his daughter Namrata Mishra told PTI.

Mishra’s last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the passing of Mishra.

Modi highlighted his personal fortune in receiving Mishra's constant affection and blessings, noting that the singer served as his proposer for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014. Accompanied by archival photos, the post extends deep condolences to Mishra's family and admirers, concluding with "Om Shanti."

सुप्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित छन्नूलाल मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे जीवनपर्यंत भारतीय कला और संस्कृति की समृद्धि के लिए समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने शास्त्रीय संगीत को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ ही भारतीय परंपरा को विश्व पटल पर प्रतिष्ठित करने में भी अपना अमूल्य योगदान… pic.twitter.com/tw8jb5iXu7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025

He is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters.