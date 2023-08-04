Classmate, hostel owner among 6 people booked for death of student in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 4 (PTI) A day after a student was found dead in his hostel room in Kota, the Rajasthan Police on Friday registered a case of murder against six people, including a classmate of the boy and the hostel owner.

Advertisment

Manjot Chabra (17), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur who was undertaking coaching for the medical entrance examination NEET, was found dead with his face wrapped in a plastic bag and hands tied.

Initially, it was suspected to be a case of suicide. However, the student's father alleged that his son was killed.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Vigyan Nagar police station under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) against a classmate of the deceased, hostel owner K S Shah, two hostel managers Umesh Kumar and Mukesh Sharma, and two unidentified persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, who was deputed as investigating officer in the case, said.

Advertisment

The accused classmate is a minor and lived in the hostel room adjacent to that of the deceased. The classmate hails from the same area in Uttar Pradesh.

The investigating officer of the case said there was no evidence of murder so far and that they are conducting further probe.

Earlier in the day, on the demand by the parents, a postmortem was conducted on the body by a five-member medical board, the police said.

The parents earlier refused to take the body until a case of murder was lodged in the matter and met City Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary. PTI COR SMN SMN