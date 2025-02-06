CLAT 2025: SC transfers pleas against exam results to Delhi HC

New Delhi: In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all the petitions against the 2025 CLAT results from various high courts to the Delhi High Court for a "consistent adjudication".

Allowing the transfer petitions of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan ordered all the petitions would be taken up by a Delhi High Court division bench on March 3.

"The matters relating to the common law admission tests, PG and UG, will be transferred to a division bench of the Delhi High Court where a letter patent appeal is pending. The records are to be transferred expeditiously within seven days," it ordered.

The common law admission test (CLAT), 2025, held in December last year, determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in national law universities in the country. Multiple pleas were filed in different high courts alleging several questions in the exam were wrong.

The bench also passed an omnibus direction to transfer any other pending case in any other high court to the Delhi High Court.

"We are also inclined to pass an omnibus order that in case of any other high court or in any other matter, the respondent/CNLUs is entitled to file a copy of this order before the high court for transfer of case to the Delhi High Court," said the bench.

The top court directed registrars of high courts, including Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta, to transfer the judicial records of the pending cases to the Delhi High Court.

On January 15, the bench indicated that it might transfer all the petitions to one high court, preferably the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Petitions were also filed challenging the CLAT results for admissions in PG courses.

The CJI said transferring all petitions to a single high court would ensure an expedited and consistent adjudication.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta represented the CNLUs, which filed its plea through advocate Pritha Srikumar Iyer. Mehta was in agreement with the transfer of the cases but had suggested the Karnataka High Court to hear the cases.

Several students wanted the cases to be transferred to the Delhi High Court, saying it had passed a favourable order for some petitioners by identifying errors in two questions of the CLAT-UG 2025 exam and directing the consortium to revise their results.

On December 20, 2024, a Delhi High Court single judge directed the consortium to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over the errors in the answer key.

The single judge's verdict, which came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant, ruled the answers to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.

The plea challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7, 2024 while seeking a direction to declare correct answers to certain questions.

The single judge said the errors were "demonstrably clear" and "shutting a blind eye" would amount to injustice.

While the aspirant challenged the single judge's order which refused his prayer over the other two questions, the consortium moved against the single judge's decision.

On December 24, 2024, a division bench hearing the challenges refused to pass any interim order after prima facie finding no error with the single judge's order over the two questions and said the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the judge's decision.

The CLAT, 2025 for admissions in five-year LLB courses in NLUs was held on December 1 and results were declared on December 7, 2024.