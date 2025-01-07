CLAT UG 2025: Aspirant to move SC for transfer of all cases, Delhi HC told

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) An aspirant, who challenged the results of the common law admission test (CLAT) 2025, informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that he would move the Supreme Court for all similar cases to be transferred there.

Advertisment

After a bench of acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Tushar Rao Gedela was informed by the petitioner about several such pending petitions in different high courts, it posted the matter on January 30.

On December 20, 2024, a single judge of Delhi High Court directed the consortium of national law universities to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over errors in the answer key.

The single judge's verdict, which came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant, ruled the answers to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.

Advertisment

The plea challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7, 2024 while seeking a direction to declare correct answers to certain questions.

The single judge said the errors were "demonstrably clear" and "shutting a blind eye to them" would amount to injustice.

While the aspirant challenged the single judge's order which refused his prayer over the other two questions, the consortium moved against the single judge's decision.

Advertisment

On December 24, 2024, a division bench hearing the challenges refused to pass any interim order and prima facie found no error with the single judge's order over the two questions and said the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the judge's decision. PTI SKV AMK