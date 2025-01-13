CLAT UG 2025: SC to hear Consortium of NLUs' pleas over case transfer from HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court would on January 15 hear pleas of the Consortium of National Law Universities seeking transfer of pleas against the results of the common law admission test 2025, from various high courts to the apex court.

Advertisment

According to the SC website, a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar listed two separate petitions of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), relating to the results of the common law admission test (CLAT), 2025, for an authoritative pronouncement and avoiding any multiplicity of litigations filed by candidates in various high courts.

The CNLUs filed the plea through advocate Pritha Srikumar Iyer.

An aspirant recently informed a Delhi High Court division bench that several petitions were pending in different high courts and the transfer pleas would be moved before the top court.

Advertisment

The high court then posted the pleas, filed against the order of a single judge bench, for hearing on January 30.

On December 20, 2024, a Delhi High Court single judge directed the consortium to revise the result of CLAT-2025 over errors in the answer key.

The single judge's verdict, which came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant, ruled the answers to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.

Advertisment

The plea had challenged the answer key published by the consortium on December 7, 2024 while seeking a direction to declare correct answers to certain questions.

The single judge said the errors were "demonstrably clear" and "shutting a blind eye to them" would amount to injustice.

While the aspirant challenged the single judge's order which refused his prayer over the other two questions, the consortium moved against the single judge's decision.

Advertisment

On December 24, 2024, a division bench hearing the challenges refused to pass any interim order after prima facie finding no error with the single judge's order over the two questions and said the consortium was free to declare the results in terms of the judge's decision.

The CLAT, 2025 for admissions in five-year LLB courses in NLUs was held on December 1 and results were declared on December 7, 2024.