Clay Fest 2025: Celebration of studio pottery returns to Gurgaon on October 11

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Following the success of its previous editions, Clay Fest 2025 returns with renewed energy and artistic collaboration, as Shambhala Art, a noted collective of studio potters, hosts a two-day exhibition once again at Museo Camera, Gurgaon, on October 11 and 12.

From functional ware to conceptual installations, the two-day event will bring together 17 studio potters, including one master of traditional terracotta techniques, to highlight the artistic depth, tactile beauty, and the evolving language of ceramic art in India.

"Studio pottery is about slow processes, individuality, and storytelling through clay. Unlike production pottery, which is about uniformity, studio pottery carries the artist's hand, their spirit, and their imagination in each piece.

"With Shambhala Art, my vision has always been to create a community of potters, while also educating people on these nuances," Devika Sehgal, founder of Shambhala Art and a practicing ceramist herself, said in a statement.

A key attraction this year is a specially curated section, titled "Down the Rabbit Hole", where participating artists explore the theme through sculptural works, experimental forms, and functional pottery.

It will also feature a wide array of ceramic creations including tableware, home décor, art objects, and ceramic jewellery -- emphasising the versatility of clay beyond its utilitarian roots.

Hosting the festival for the second time, Aditya Arya, founder of Museo Camera, expressed his excitement about welcoming clay yet again into a space otherwise dedicated to photography.

"Museo has always been about celebrating the visual arts and providing a platform for emerging voices. Clay Fest extends that vision, encouraging dialogue between mediums and giving space to artists shaping the future of contemporary Indian art," he added.

The exhibition will conclude on October 12. PTI MG MG