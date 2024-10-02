Clean environment leads to positive vibes, minds: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday emphasised that a clean environment fosters positive vibes and mental well-being, benefiting both people and society.

Participating in the ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’, Parnaik stressed that cleanliness should be a routine practice, deeply rooted in tribal culture and traditions.

The Governor commended the people for their active participation in cleanliness drives across the state, noting that their efforts serve as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

He said the Safai Abhiyan will promote a healthy environment and a robust mindset, contributing to a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Parnaik also extended greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, expressing hope that it will continue to inspire everyone to uphold Mahatma’s message of cleanliness.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the initiative into a ‘jan andolan’ (people’s movement) through his vision.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's immense tourism potential, Parnaik urged the public—especially officials, community leaders, and youth—to actively contribute to preserving the state’s pristine environment and biodiversity.

During the event, the Governor presented the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ awards to various departments, NGOs, self-help groups, and volunteers who contributed to cleanliness efforts.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also present at the event. PTI UPL UPL MNB