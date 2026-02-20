'Clean Gomti 2026' to shape long-term river revival strategy: UP transformation panel chief

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) A state-level workshop on rejuvenation of Gomti River on Friday deliberated on policy, technology and financing models, with a senior official stressing the need for a coordinated, scientific and long-term approach to restore the river's health.

The workshop, titled "Revitalising the Lifeline: Clean Gomti 2026", was organised by the State Transformation Commission under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to an official statement.

In his keynote address, State Transformation Commission Chief Executive Officer Manoj Kumar Singh described the Gomti as the "lifeline of Uttar Pradesh".

He said its conservation and rejuvenation require a comprehensive and sustainable strategy integrating policy formulation, financial management, technological innovation and public participation.

The pollution of the Gomti is not merely an environmental issue but is directly linked to public health, livelihoods, biodiversity and the future of coming generations, he said.

"The workshop has been organised to bring all stakeholders on a common platform and prepare a practical and implementable roadmap," Singh said.

The CEO said inputs and technical suggestions emerging from the deliberations would be incorporated into a state-level action plan and implemented in a phased manner to ensure the river becomes clean, uninterrupted and sustainable in the coming years.

Emphasising public involvement, Singh said the campaign should evolve into a mass movement rather than remain confined to government efforts. He stressed the importance of behavioural change, awareness programmes and inter-departmental coordination, according to an official statement.

The workshop saw participation from senior officials of various state departments, technical experts, industry representatives, academicians, environmentalists and civil society members.

Discussions highlighted major challenges such as untreated sewage inflow, industrial waste discharge, encroachments, siltation and declining water flow.

Experts noted that in the Lucknow urban stretch, mixing of sewage with stormwater drains remains the biggest source of pollution, severely affecting water quality and aquatic life, according to the statement.

The workshop concluded with a call for stronger coordination among departments such as Panchayati Raj, Urban Development and the Pollution Control Board to implement an integrated action plan for restoring the Gomti's natural flow and ecological health. PTI COR KIS RHL