Clean Mobility Policy 2025-30 launched to make Karnataka Asia''s top clean mobility hub

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Friday unveiled the Clean Mobility Policy 2025-2030 during Invest Karnataka 2025.

The policy aims to position Karnataka as Asia’s top clean mobility hub while accelerating the state’s transition to a sustainable, future-ready transportation ecosystem, according to an official statement.

The policy targets investments of Rs 50,000 crore across the clean mobility value chain, with a vision to generate one lakh new jobs in the sector.

It offers subsidies of up to 25 per cent on total invested capex across Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural regions are eligible for a 20 per cent capex subsidy.

Currently, the state has 5,403 electric vehicle charging stations, and the policy aims to install an additional 2,600 stations through public-private partnerships.

The policy also focuses on developing clean mobility clusters by establishing three world-class mobility hubs in Gauribidanur, Dharwad, and Harohalli.

Additionally, it introduces capital subsidies for setting up fast-charging stations, battery-swapping networks, and hydrogen fueling stations to ensure a reliable clean energy network across the state.

The government stated that it will promote collaborations with global institutions and expand EV-focused training programmes in industrial training institutes, polytechnics and universities to build a specialised workforce for the clean mobility industry.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were present on the occasion.