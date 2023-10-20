Clean Noida in three days or face action: Authority CEO to officials

Noida, Oct 20 (PTI) Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with cleanliness in the city and warned officials concerned of strict action, including suspension, if situation does not improve in the next three days.

Advertisment

The senior IAS officer's outburst resulted due to irregularities in cleaning of roads, drains and footpaths while he was also upset with maintenance of central verges and garbage disposal system, an official said.

"In view of the expected improvement not being reflected in the cleanliness system of the city despite the instructions issued by the Chief Executive Officer on various occasions, he expressed his anger on the working system of the Public Health Department and issued a warning and issued instructions to improve the cleanliness system within three days," the official said.

In case no improvement is shown in the cleanliness system of the city, suspension and disciplinary action will be taken against the official concerned, he said.

"These reforms include instructions for regular cleaning of roads and drains by sanitation workers, cleaning of footpaths and central verge edges and making proper arrangements for garbage disposal," the official added.

The Noida Authority CEO also took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his dissatisfaction over cleanliness in the city and warned action against officials responsible for it. PTI KIS CK