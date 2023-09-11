Clean, transparent system has replaced corruption in Jammu & Kashmir: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sept 11 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the corruption, which was deeply entrenched in all systems of Jammu and Kashmir, has been replaced by clean and transparent governance.

“Corruption was deeply rooted in all the systems of J&K for many decades. We have taken multi-pronged action against corruption, stringent action against offenders, and implementation of digital governance for accountability to usher in clean and transparent governance,” Sinha said at the launch ceremony of the first edition of the Journal of Jammu Kashmir Finance & Accounts Society (JAKFAS) here.

Sinha said the key reforms including BEAMS, J&KPaySys, mandatory approvals, technical sanctions, e-tendering, digital payments, adherence to General Financial Rules and other technology interventions have immensely contributed to the efficiency and transparency in the system. He also lauded the key role of Account Service Officers in implementing these reforms.

The Lt Governor congratulated all the members of the JAKFAS and highlighted the important role and contribution of Account Service Officers in inclusive development and growth.

Finance and Account Services are not only the watchdog of accountability as far as government expenditure is concerned but they are also promoter and facilitator of all-round development, he added.

Sinha shared the financial reforms taken up by J&K Administration in recent years which have brought greater transparency and accountability to the financial system, making it more robust and outcome-oriented.

"Accountability and transparency is the soul of good governance. With complete dedication and commitment, we have ensured timely and expeditious implementation of development projects, direct benefit to common man, and social and regional imbalances have been removed," he said.