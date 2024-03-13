Cleaner killed as gutter slab collapses under weight of sand-laden dumper in Thane district

Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old cleaner of a dumper was killed after he was buried beneath the slab of a gutter that collapsed under the weight of the vehicle in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Kashimira of Mira-Bhayandar area, civic officials said.

According to Mira-Bhayandar civic body’s chief fire officer Prakash Borade, cleaner Vijay Rathod had got off the sand-laden dumper and was guiding it at the time.

The slab of a gutter collapsed due to the weight of the loaded vehicle, tilting it and resulting in the sand spilling from it. Rathod got buried beneath the slab with sand on it, he said.

After pulling out the dumper, civic officials spotted Rathod’s body, he said.

The dumper driver has been arrested, said an official from the Kashimira police station. PTI COR NR