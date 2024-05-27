Cleaner killed in dumper truck accident in Navi Mumbai; driver booked

Thane, May 27 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the driver of a dumper truck in connection with the death of its cleaner following an accident involving the vehicle in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on May 23 evening when the accused was taking the vehicle for repairs, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

At a road turning towards Kalamboli, the driver heard a scratching sound from the wheels. Upon checking, he found a stone was stuck in one of the wheels and sought help of the 54-year-old cleaner to remove it.

While the cleaner was removing the stone from the wheel, the accused allegedly moved the dumper, crushing the former, the official said.

Advertisment

The victim was badly injured and died on way to hospital, he said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint by a relative of the deceased, the police on Sunday registered a case against the dumper driver under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 ((causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. PTI COR GK