Cleanest wards in Gurugram to get Rs 1 crore reward

Gurugram, Jun 29 (PTI) Wards in the city that are the cleanest for two consecutive months will get a reward of Rs 1 crore and the ward that gets performs well for a month will get Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

An independent agency will check the cleanliness of the wards, they said.

Division Commissioner RC Bidhan made the announcement during a review meeting of officers at the Mini Secretariat here in Gurugram, astatement said.

According to the statement, the prize money can be used for the development of the specific area.

During the meeting, Bidhan received wardwise reports on the cleanliness campaign in the city. He said that Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad will visit various parts of the city on Sunday and inspect the progress of the work done so far.

Bidhan directed the officers to regularly monitor door-to-door garbage collection, and added that all secondary points should be cleaned daily.

The status of garbage at secondary points should be regularly updated through GIS mapping, he said.

Bidhan said an area-wise list of people working with construction and demolition (C&D) waste should be prepared, asserting that they should have a licence to do the job.

It should be ensured that they should only be allowed to dump waste in the designated areas, he said.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narhari Bangar were also at the meeting.

After the meeting, Bidhan and other officers inspected the Bandhwari waste disposal plant and cleanliness-related work in the city.