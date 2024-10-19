'Cleaning Yamuna was never AAP's priority,' says BJP leader, as river seethes under white foam

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra on Saturday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for pollution in the Yamuna River, saying cleaning it has never been its priority.

Malhotra made the remark while visiting the river at Kalindi Kunj, accompanied by BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta and local councillor Brahm Singh.

"The Kejriwal government has only spread lies and illusions about cleaning the Yamuna," Malhotra, who is also a Union Minister, said, pointing to the thick white foam covering the river as evidence.

He said that despite a decade of promises, pollution in the Yamuna has only worsened, posing serious health risks to people living near it.

Since Friday morning, the Yamuna has been covered with a thick layer of white froth. Experts have warned against taking a dip in the river, even as people gear up for Chhath.

The Delhi government on Friday said it is closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Malhotra also questioned the AAP government's handling of the Rs 1,000 crore collected as pollution cess, intended for tackling air and water pollution.

"The Delhi government should clarify what happened to these funds," he said.

He also highlighted the severe drop in oxygen levels in the Yamuna as it flows through Delhi and the absence of sewage treatment plants at critical drainage points.

The oxygen content of the river's water drops from 9 units when it enters Delhi, to zero as it leaves, making it hazardous for both residents and the environment, he told PTI Videos.

"When the Lieutenant Governor initiated steps to clean the Yamuna, the Kejriwal government approached the Supreme Court to block them. Cleaning the river has always been a political issue for AAP, not a priority," he alleged. PTI NSM VN VN