Cleanliness, biodiversity conservation of Ganga River is national priority: C R Patil

Dehradun, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil, on Tuesday emphasised that the cleanliness and biodiversity conservation of the Ganga River is a national priority.

Speaking at an event at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) here, Patil said that the National River Research Centre, inaugurated at the institute's campus, will provide new direction and impetus to national efforts in river conservation, water resource management, and biodiversity enhancement in India.

He congratulated all the scientists, researchers, and students associated with the institute for this important national responsibility and expressed hope that these innovative efforts initiated here will reach new heights and ensure a secure future for dwindling biodiversity.

The National River Research Centre, also known as the Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation and Monitoring Centre, has been established to strengthen scientific knowledge related to rivers and freshwater ecosystems in India and promote their conservation.

During the event, a 'Dolphin Rescue Van' was also flagged off to strengthen the conservation and emergency rescue operations for aquatic life in the Ganga.