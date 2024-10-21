Cleanliness continuous process, requires collective participation: Union minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said cleanliness is not just a one-time effort but a continuous process that requires collective participation.

"Swachchata Hi Sewa is not just a campaign but a nationwide movement that reflects the collective will and determination of the people of India. It resonates deeply with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of cleanliness and dignity for all," he said while leading a cleanliness campaign in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The drive goes beyond physical cleanliness -- it fosters a mindset of responsibility towards one's surroundings and contributes to a healthier, more sustainable future -- the minister of state for personnel said. He was accompanied by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and prime minister's advisors Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor, besides other senior officers.

Singh emphasised that the campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a clean India and reiterated the government's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"Cleanliness is not just a one-time effort but a continuous process that requires collective participation," he said.

"As we move forward, it is our shared duty to ensure that these efforts become ingrained habits, not just one-time actions. Every individual, office and community must play their part in this mission of nation-building through cleanliness," he added.

During Monday's review, the minister encouraged the PMO staff to maintain high standards of cleanliness, reinforcing that government offices should serve as role models in the nationwide Swachh Bharat campaign.

He also praised the commitment of various ministries and departments, underscoring their role in making the campaign a national movement.

This review is part of a larger national drive being conducted across government offices and public spaces to reinforce cleanliness as a way of life, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

Reflecting on the activities launched on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, Singh highlighted the significance of Gandhi's vision of cleanliness.

On that day, the minister led a major clean-up drive, inspiring citizens and officials by actively participating in sanitation efforts.

During the launch, he engaged with volunteers and government personnel, urging them to take ownership of their surroundings and contribute to a sustainable, cleaner future.

The Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 4.0 is part of a broader initiative, underscored by Modi's call to make India a clean and healthy country. With multiple government institutions and ministries actively participating, the campaign has further energised efforts to instill cleanliness habits in every citizen and work towards an environmentally-sustainable future.

The Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 4.0 has seen significant progress, with more than 63.48 lakh sq. ft of space cleared and Rs 53.6 crore generated from scrap disposal, said V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the personnel ministry. PTI AKV RC