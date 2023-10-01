Cleanliness drive in Lakshadweep; lagoons, beaches cleaned up by govt depts

Kavaratti, Oct 1 (PTI) As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign, a cleanliness drive was carried out on Sunday in the lagoons and beaches of Lakshadweep, the administration of the island archipelago said.

Advertisment

The cleanliness drive was carried out by the Department of Science and Technology of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and the Lakshadweep Pollution Control Committee, a release issued by the administration said.

During the cleanup initiative, a lot of glass and plastic bottles, tyres, woven bags, plastic bags, fishing nets, clothes hangers, shoes and lots of household garbage were collected from the lagoons and beaches and handed over to the panchayat authorities for being transported to the Common Depository Site, the release said.

The drive which commenced at 10 am and ended at noon also saw participation by various other departments of the Lakshadweep administration as well as the local community members, it said. PTI HMP HMP KH