Cleanliness drive to begin in 2,300 flood-hit villages: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said a cleanliness drive will take place in 2,300 flood-hit villages for which a sum of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked.

Addressing the media here, Mann said that the state government will provide a JCB (earth-moving machine), a tractor-trolley and labour to each village. All debris, including sand and trees, brought by the floods to the villages will be cleared, he said.

"Initially, each village will be given Rs 1 lakh as a token amount. Thereafter, further funds will be provided as per requirements," Mann said and added that by September 25, the drive will be completed.

Also, medical camps will be set up in the affected villages, and 550 ambulances will also be made available, the CM said.

Medical staff will be deputed at panchayat bhawans, dharamshalas, anganwadi centres and schools for providing health services, he said.

Mann said, according to the latest reports, 2.60 lakh animals have been impacted in 713 villages because of the recent floods, and a disinfection campaign will be launched to prevent the spread of any disease.

He further said that paddy procurement will start from September 16, and the mandis affected by the flood will be repaired by September 19, he said.