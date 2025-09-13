Cleanliness drive to begin in 2,300 flood-hit villages: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that a cleanliness drive will be undertaken in 2,300 flood-hit villages of the state and a sum of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

Addressing reporters here, Mann said as the flood water has now receded from many areas, a large amount of silt and dirt remains across villages and towns.

He said to restore normal life, it is essential to clean these areas and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is launching a mega cleanliness drive in all the 2,300 affected villages.

"The state government will provide a JCB (earth-moving machine), a tractor-trolley and labourers to each village. All debris, including sand and trees, brought by the floods to the villages will be cleared.

"Initially, each village will be given Rs 1 lakh as a token amount. Thereafter, further funds will be provided according to requirements," Mann said, adding that the drive will be concluded by September 25.

Several animals have been killed and the carcasses will be properly disposed of, followed by fogging in every village to ensure that the spread of diseases is checked.

Mann said the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the campaign.

He also said the repair work at public places will be completed by October 15.

By October 22, the cleaning of ponds will be finished, the chief minister said, adding that his government has already made all the necessary arrangements.

Mann solicited the participation of NGOs, youth clubs and other organisations in this noble cause.

He said it is equally important to ensure that no disease spreads after the floods and that anyone with health-related problems immediately receives medical care.

Mann said the state government will set up medical camps in all 2,303 flood-hit villages, adding that medical camps, facilities and medicines will be made available in the 596 villages that already have "Aam Aadmi Clinics".

Mann said in the remaining 1,707 villages, medical camps will be set up at community spaces, such as schools, dharamshalas, anganwadi centres and panchayat buildings.

Each camp will be equipped with doctors, medical staff and medical facilities, he said, adding that his government has arranged 550 ambulances for this special campaign, so that those living in the affected villages face no delay or difficulty in receiving medical service.

The chief minister said according to initial reports, about 2.5 lakh animals in 713 villages have been affected by the floods and to prevent the spread of diseases among them, the government has launched a campaign to protect them and support farmers.

He said teams of veterinary doctors have been deployed in all villages and a special campaign is being run for the cleaning and disinfection of animals and their shelters.

He said debris and spoiled fodder will be removed from animal shelters and farmers will be provided with potassium permanganate to disinfect fodder and water.

Mann said the vaccination of all affected animals will be completed by September 30.

He further said that paddy procurement will start from September 16 and the mandis affected by the flood will be repaired by September 19.

The chief minister reiterated that the AAP government is making every possible effort to support the flood-affected people.

Replying to a question on India playing cricket with Pakistan, Mann pointed out that singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had faced criticism for his movie "Sardaar Ji 3" that had featured a Pakistani actress.

Without naming anyone, he said "the son of 'vadde sahab' is the ICC chairman. Then everything is alright. They forget the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks".

"Our culture is common. Pakistani artistes have performed here earlier," he said.

"They (the BJP-led Centre) play a joke with us," the AAP leader said, as he accused the Union government of having "double standards" over ties with Pakistan.

Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, heads the International Cricket Council (ICC). PTI CHS RC