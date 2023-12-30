Cleanliness drive undertaken in Mumbai, Thane to be extended to rest of Maharashtra: CM Shinde

Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the "deep cleaning" drive undertaken in Mumbai and Thane and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be extended to the rest of the state.

Launching the campaign in Thane on Saturday, Shinde said the move will encourage healthy competition among cities, towns and villages to ensure cleanliness.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of the Thane Municipal Corporation under civic chief Abhijit Banger for planning and implementing the drive, which will continue till February 24, 2024.

"This drive is not the government's, the corporation's or the chief minister's but belongs to the citizens. Every citizen wants his locality to be clean," Shinde said, urging people to make the drive a citizens' movement. PTI COR ARU