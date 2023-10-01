Cleanliness drives held in Thane, Palghar; 350 policemen join in

Thane/Palghar, Oct 1 (PTI) Several establishments, including government and civic offices, public institutions, educational institutes and the police department, in Maharashtra’s Palghar and Thane districts held cleanliness drives on Sunday as part of a nationwide campaign.

DCP Sanjay Patil of Navi Mumbai police said that more than 350 cops participated in the cleanliness drive at their police headquarters.

In a recent episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata” on October 1 by all citizens and said it would be a “Swachhanjali” to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

In Thane, local MLA Sanjay Kelkar was among many citizens who were part of a similar drive in Yeoor forest. PTI COR NR