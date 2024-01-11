Cleanliness survey: NDMC bags 7th spot in 'cleanest cities' category

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The New Delhi area administered by the NDMC bagged the seventh rank under the "cleanest cities" category in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Indore and Surat were adjudged the "cleanest cities" in the country, while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the survey.

"Proud moment! NDMC secured Rank 7 in All India Clean City category. Moved 2 rank up from Rank 9 to Rank 7. NDMC also got 5 star garbage free city and the cleanest city within Union Territory in Swachh Survekshan 2023 award. Next year, NDMC will strive to be in top three city," the New Delhi Municipal Council said in a post on X.

In the "best-performing states" category in the "Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023", Maharashtra bagged the top spot, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others attended the event.

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row. PTI SLB RC