Clear advisories, action plans be communicated to public: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Amid escalation in Indo-Pak tension, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Friday it is imperative that "clear" advisories and action plans be communicated to the public without any delay.

With blackouts in some areas, sirens in others, "and no communication in many places, public confusion and anxieties are growing", he said.

"In light of the current security situation, the absence of timely coordinated guidance from the administration causes confusion. It is imperative that clear advisories and action plans be communicated to the public without delay.

"I strongly urge both the Ministry of Home Affairs and state authorities to immediately issue clear, consistent guidelines for people," Jakhar said in a post on X.

The situation demands "clarity", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

"People need to be informed of clear dos and don'ts in particular situations," he added.

Tensions have escalated between the two neighbouring countries after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj on Thursday night.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces carried out the precise missile strikes on Wednesday on the nine terror targets under Operation Sindoor. PTI SUN RC