'Clear conspiracy' under knowledge of PM Modi, Shah: Cong on remarks targeting Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting Rahul Gandhi were part of a "clear conspiracy" under the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as it questioned their silence on the matter.

The opposition party also alleged that this government is "inciting hatred" and violence against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha which is a tragedy not only for the ruling party but for the Indian democracy itself.

Addressing a press conference here along with senior leader Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, said that in the last 15 days, "we are witnessing conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi".

"These statements pose a life threat to Rahul Gandhi. One week is over, we expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will come forward to correct these people and ask them to apologise. This is what we expect in a democracy," Venugopal said.

Congress president Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Modi expressing concern but even after that Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu made a statement which was more dangerous than his previous one in which he called the Leader of the Opposition "number one terrorist", he added.

"What does it mean? PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and the Union government have been maintaining silence. It means it is a clear conspiracy under the knowledge of the prime minister and the home minister," he said.

The Congress will not be scared. Rahul Gandhi walked 4000 km, can the PM even walk 14 km?...What is your (BJP) game play. Your leaders are motivating people to attack Rahul Gandhi and openly threatening him," he said.

"Across the country, everyone is in reactive mode, especially INDIA leaders, and we are very grateful to them. If the government of India fails to control the situation, we know how to protect our leaders. However, the BJP bears moral responsibility for the consequences of this situation," Venugopal said.

Singhvi claimed the BJP is in "panic" as in the past decade, whenever Gandhi has raised his voice on issues like fear-mongering or minority rights, the BJP’s only response has been to label him anti-national.

"Ask any BJP member: when the three black farm laws were passed, what did they say about the farming community? Look at the memes, tweets and abuses from 2021-2022, where they called an entire community anti-national. I challenge them to show one instance where the prime minister or home minister intervened when their agents abused farmers," he said.

"Democracy demands a democratic response. It may come late, but it will come, proving that the BJP’s threats against Rahul Gandhi ji will only make him stronger. This government is inciting hatred and violence against the Leader of the Opposition, a tragedy not only for the ruling party but for Indian democracy itself," Singhvi said.

Despite delays, judgement day for these miscreants, who do not deserve their constitutional positions, is near, he added.

The comments made by the BJP leaders on Rahul Gandhi are a well-planned conspiracy to endanger his existence, he said.

"This is the politics of violence and jungle raj, which is defined only by fear and hatred. The truth is that such violent statements are a means of promotion for BJP. But, we will use every legal means and get such people punished," Singhvi said.

Earlier, the Congress filed a police complaint over the recent statements of the leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting Rahul Gandhi, alleging that they were aimed at jeopardising his security and disturbing peace in view of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana.

In the complaint submitted to the SHO of the Tughlaq Road police station by AICC treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken, the Congress cited the recent remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh as well as that of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Maken sought registration of FIRs against the leaders. PTI ASK AS AS