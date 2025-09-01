Clear off Mumbai streets, follow HC directives: Jarange, says stir will continue

Mumbai, Sept 1 (PTI) Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Monday asked protesters to follow the directives of the Bombay High Court and not inconvenience the people of Mumbai by roaming on the streets.

He also appealed to the protesters to park their vehicles only in the designated parking areas, hours after the High Court frowned on the conduct of protesters.

"Follow the high court's orders. Don't trouble Mumbaikars. Don't roam on streets, park vehicles in designated areas. Those who don't want to listen to me can return to their villages," Jarange said while addressing a gathering at Azad Maidan, the ground zero of his hunger strike, on Monday night.

In a frail voice, the quota leader said he had to drink water while addressing the protesters.

Jarange reiterated that he would leave Mumbai only after Marathas get the reservation under the OBC category. PTI MR NSK