Clear off Mumbai streets, follow HC directives: Jarange tells Maratha protesters; stir will continue

Mumbai, Sept 1 (PTI) Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Monday asked protesters to follow the directives of the Bombay High Court and not inconvenience the people of Mumbai by roaming on the streets.

He also appealed to the protesters to park their vehicles only in the designated parking areas, hours after the High Court frowned on the conduct of protesters.

"Follow the high court's orders. Don't trouble Mumbaikars. Don't roam on streets, park vehicles in designated areas. Those who don't want to listen to me can return to their villages," Jarange said while addressing a gathering at Azad Maidan, the ground zero of his hunger strike, on Monday night.

In a frail voice, the quota leader said he had to drink water while addressing the protesters.

Jarange reiterated that he would leave Mumbai only after Marathas get the reservation under the OBC category.

He wondered if some "outsiders" joined the ranks of Maratha protesters to malign the agitation.

"Our people don’t misbehave with journalists and indulge in hooliganism,” he said.

"I don't want the aspersions to be cast on my caste. I am going through a lot of pain and suffering for you and your children. If you behave in such a manner, then what's the use (of the agitation)?" he said.

Earlier in the day, the high court urged for normalcy to be restored in Mumbai, giving an “opportunity” to Jarange and his supporters to rectify the situation and ensure all streets are vacated by Tuesday noon.

Jarange has been staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan from Friday, demanding a 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, in a special hearing, said the protesters have not remained at Azad Maidan - the designated place for the agitation - and blocked several vital areas in south Mumbai.

"The situation is grim and the city of Mumbai has been practically brought to a standstill," the court said.

The protesters have gathered at vital places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations, Marine Drive promenade, and even the high court building, it said.

The court stated that since Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions and lacked a valid permission to continue the protest, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

The government shall also ensure that no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said.

Jarange said he hasn’t read the HC's order, but its directives will be followed.

"I am sure the judiciary will give us justice," he said.

He once again targeted CM Devendra Fadnavis after he stated that there should be someone to hold discussions to resolve the issue.

"I am sitting here. Don’t you have legs? Can’t you come here? Don’t give excuses,” he said.

Jarange said Marathas deserve reservation under the OBC grouping as they and the Kunbi castes are the same.

"We are firm on our stand. I don’t give importance to Chhagan Bhujbal," he said.

Maharashtra Minister and senior OBC leader Bhujbal has said Marathas should not be accommodated in the quota for the Other Backward Classes, citing that only 17 per cent reservation is available for 374 communities in the state. PTI MR NSK