Clear roads of potholes before Ganesh festivities, KDMC chief tells officials, contractors

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation chief Bhausaheb Dangde on Sunday directed officials and contractors to ensure roads in the region are pothole-free before Ganesh festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19 and Anant Chatudashi is on September 28.

Speaking after inspecting the area, he said fines will be imposed if work on such roads is found to be deficient.

Rains have damaged roads and contractors have been asked to use tar, cold mix and paver blocks to rectify them and provide relief to people, he told reporters.

He also informed that KDMC recently fined a contractor Rs 50,000 as his workers were not wearing safety jackets with the civic body's logo on it. PTI COR BNM BNM