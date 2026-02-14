Clear sky in Delhi likely on Feb 15: IMD

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Mainly clear sky is likely in the national capital on February 15, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above the season's average, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, it said.

A generally clear sky with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius is expected on Sunday, it added.

The relative humidity was recorded at 41 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 229, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSM SHS SHS