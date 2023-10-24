Clear sky likely in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky.

On Monday, the 24-hour average air quality index stood at 263 while the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 82 per cent at 8:30 am, the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhi's AQI stood at 220 at 11 am, according to CPCB data.

The capital's 24-hour average AQI had stood at 313 on Sunday, deteriorating from 248 on Saturday.

Delhi last recorded "very poor" air quality on May 17 when the AQI was 336.

An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

The maximum temperatures is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.