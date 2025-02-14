Clear, sunny morning in Delhi; minimum temperature settles at 10.7 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The minimum temperature settled 0.5 notches below normal at 10.7 degrees Celsius on a clear and sunny morning in Delhi on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clear skies, with surface winds predominantly blowing from the northwest.

At 8:30 am, the humidity level was at 64 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach about 26 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

At 8 am, the national capital's air quality was in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 130, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.