Clear tie-up between CPI(M) and BJP in Nilambur, alleges Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 1 (PTI) Leader of the opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday alleged that there is a "clear nexus" between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP in the by-election to Nilambur assembly constituency.

“The alliance between the two parties is evident from BJP’s earlier decision not to field any candidate in Nilambur. Now they have found a candidate with the aim of splitting UDF votes,” he told reporters.

The BJP had nominated Mohan George, state committee member of Kerala Congress, a UDF ally, as its candidate for Nilambur earlier in the day.

Satheesan said the UDF will conduct a political fight and overcome the "tie-up" between CPI(M) and BJP and win the elections.

He said the LDF government in Kerala was scared to point out the lapses in the work on National Highways, which had collapsed at several places since the onset of monsoon.

“The government has no complaints about the allegations of corruption involved in the work carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) as they want to have adjustments with the BJP,” he alleged.

Satheesan strongly criticised his party MLA and state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil, who visited Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar on Saturday night for discussions.

“Neither the UDF nor the Congress had deputed him to go and meet Anvar. The doors on Anvar were closed after he refused to back the candidature of Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath in Nilambur,” he said.

Satheesan said he had chided Mamkoottathil for the visit after the UDF leadership had decided not to hold talks with Anvar until he changed his stand.

Satheesan said he is fully confident of a UDF victory in the by-election as the party had good organisational structure in Nilambur and the preparations had been made well in advance.

The Nilambur by-election is scheduled for June 19 and June 2 (Monday) is the last date for filing of nominations.