'Clearly guilty': HC upholds life term of lawyer Purkayastha's killer, junks death rap pleas

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) More than 13 years after the brutal murder of lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha rocked the metropolis, the Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the conviction and life sentence handed to a security guard, noting the prosecution has established his guilt beyond doubt in the case.

The court dismissed pleas seeking the death penalty for the convict, Sajjad Mugal Pathan, who will remain in jail for the remainder of his natural life.

The evidence, when assessed in its entirety, establishes the guilt of the convict beyond all reasonable doubt and the prosecution has established its case beyond all reasonable doubts, the HC noted.

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale dismissed the appeals filed by the Maharashtra government and Purkayastha's father seeking enhancement of the life sentence (to death penalty) imposed on the convict by the trial court.

The court also dismissed the appeal filed by Pathan, originally a native of Jammu and Kashmir, challenging his conviction and sentence for the 2012 murder.

"In all human probability, the act of murder of the deceased is done by Sajjad," the HC stated.

The court said it was of the view that interests of justice will be met in sentencing the convict to life sentence, which will mean imprisonment till the end of his natural life.

The bench made it clear the convict will not be entitled to grant of parole or furlough considering his conduct where he absconded after getting parole and was later arrested only in 2023.

The court observed it was inclined to believe that the convict's desire to physically violate the victim was a strong motive to commit the offence.

"We find this motive to be sufficiently established. This assumes great significance in establishing Sajjad's culpability," the HC maintained.

The bench noted all facts are consistent with the convict's guilt and the chain of evidence is so complete and there is no reasonable ground for a conclusion that he is innocent. It held the prosecution has successfully placed the convict in the victim's flat at the time of the murder.

The prosecution has proved the convict entered the victim's flat last. "There is a complete link in the chain of circumstances, which prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt," the court stated.

The HC ruled it has no hesitation in accepting the veracity of the extra-judicial confession made by the convict to a witness, whose statements, it said, inspired confidence.

As per the prosecution, the convict, after the murder, had confessed the crime to a co-worker (the witness).

In July 2015, a city sessions court convicted and sentenced Pathan to life imprisonment for murdering Purkayastha, a trained lawyer.

The trial court declined to hand down the death penalty to Pathan after observing the case did not fall under the purview of the 'rarest of rare'.

Pathan, a security guard at the building where Purkayastha lived in Mumbai, was convicted for murder, molestation and criminal trespass.

Daughter of an IAS officer based in Delhi, she worked as a legal advisor with actor-director Farhan Akhtar's firm Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The lawyer and her partner Avik Sengupta lived in a rented flat in the Wadala area. On August 9, 2012, Purkayastha was found murdered in her flat.

Police arrested Pathan at the Mumbai Central railway station the next day before he could catch a train to Surat adjoining Gujarat from where he had planned to flee to his native place in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, Pathan deliberately cut off the power supply to Purkayastha's flat prior to the murder, following which she had to call electricians and get it restored, giving the security guard the opportunity to enter her house and steal a set of keys.

On the intervening night of August 8 and 9, Pathan entered the flat using the keys and tried to molest Purkayastha. When she resisted and tried to escape, he slashed her throat and left the house. On the morning of August 9, when Purkayastha's partner Sengupta returned home from work, he found her body lying in a pool of blood, according to the police.

In February 2016, prison authorities in Nashik, a city around 200km from Mumbai where Pathan was lodged, granted parole to the convict, but he failed to report to the jail after the end of the stipulated time.

He was eventually arrested in 2023. PTI SP GK RSY