Cleric arrested for raping his student in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), May 11 (PTI) The police on Saturday arrested a cleric here for allegedly raping a woman, his student. The action came soon after videos of the incident were circulated on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said, "The incident of rape occurred two years ago when the woman had attended some classes of the cleric named Zabbar.

"He had recorded some videos of the incident and was forcing the victim to establish relationship with him, else he will leak the video." The accused is a cleric at a mosque under the Mansuri police station area of the district.

The video, however, circulated on social media a few days ago, after which the family members of the woman informed the police about it.

"Based on the complaint, we have lodged an FIR under section 376 (rape) and criminal intimidation (506) of the IPC against Zabbar and he has been arrested," said the officer.

Police are also trying to ascertain if the video was posted online by the accused or someone else.