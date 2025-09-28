Cleric arrested for 'raping' minor girl in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old cleric was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly raping a teenage girl, police said.

Anees, a resident of Ved Vihar Colony, is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, resulting in a pregnancy, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Vyom Bindal, told PTI.

According to the police, the girl's family discovered the incident four months after it happened and lodged a complaint at the Sadar Bazaar Police Station on Saturday.

An investigation is underway in the matter, police said. PTI COR CDN ANM VN VN