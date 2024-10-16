Cleric given 12 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor at madrasa

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a cleric to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at a madrasa in 2018.

The 42-year-old maulvi, a teacher at the madrasa, has been convicted under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar.

Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya said that the convict, who had committed the offence when the girl was sent to the madrasa to learn Urdu, deserved no sympathy for his abominable, despicable and heinous act.

In the verdict dated October 14, the court noted the testimony of the child, according to which the teacher kissed her and inserted his finger in her private parts on October 19, 2018.

"It is the responsibility of society as a whole to take care of its children and to protect them from their physiological and psychological exploitation at the hands of the sexual abusers. The sexual offence may be an isolated act for the convict, however, the said act deeply impacts the life of innocent child "Thus, the penalty awarded to the convict should commensurate with the gravity of the loathsome act so as it serves as an effective deterrence to the like minded persons," the court said.

It then sentenced him to 12 years of Rigorous Imprisonment.

The court also awarded the victim Rs 10.5 lakh compensation after noting the victim assessment report, according to which, she suffered "post traumatic stress disorder (anxiety, depression, hostility, insomnia, self destructive behaviour, nightmares, agitation, social isolation, etc.) panic disorder or phobia which got triggered by the incident, emotional harm/trauma, mental and physical shock etc., loss of marriage prospects and loss of reputation." PTI MNR TIR TIR