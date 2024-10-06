Cleric shot, injured outside mosque in Meerut

Meerut, Oct 6 (PTI) A cleric was shot at and injured outside a mosque here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Lisadi Gate police station area when Naeem (35) was standing outside the mosque, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI.

The bullet grazed Naeem's ear, the officer said, adding the injured cleric has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

A man identified as Sartaj is suspected to be behind the shooting incident and a hunt is on to nab him, Singh said.

The mosque is located in a densely populated area.