Cleric Tauqeer Raza appears before Bareilly court; next hearing on Oct 28

Bareilly, Oct 14 (PTI) Cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza appeared virtually before a Bareilly court on Tuesday in connection with the September 26 violence in the city. The court has fixed October 28 as the next date for his remand hearing, a court official said. Senior Prosecution Officer (SPO) Lavlesh Singh said Raza appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Alka Pandey through video conferencing from Fatehgarh Central Jail, where he is currently lodged. Besides him, 39 other accused were produced before the court in person, he added.

The CJM extended the judicial custody of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief by another 14 days and directed that he be produced again on October 28. Police have described Raza as the main accused in the September 26 violence in Bareilly, where his followers allegedly clashed with police and damaged public property' According to officials, Raza has racked up around 20 criminal cases against him since 1982. Following the September 26 incident, seven new FIRs were lodged against him across five police stations in Bareilly. Police have so far booked him in 10 cases linked to the violence and said that his name has now also been added to three more cases after investigation. In total, 12 FIRs have been registered in connection with the Bareilly unrest, and more than 105 people have been arrested so far, including over 10 leaders and workers of Raza's outfit. Raza was initially sent to Bareilly District Jail after his arrest, but was later shifted to Fatehgarh Central Jail for security reasons. PTI COR KIS VN VN