Clerics urge Muslim community to follow govt guidelines for Eid sacrifice

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Muslim clerics on Wednesday urged members of the community to strictly follow the government guidelines while performing sacrifice and avoid sharing pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

In his message to Muslims, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani said that there is no substitute for sacrifice in Islam as it is a religious duty.

A person on whom sacrifice is obligatory must perform this obligation, he said.

However, Madani said that in view of the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures on their own and avoid advertising and sharing of pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

The Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, Delhi urged the Muslim community to refrain from performing animal sacrifices in open areas or on the streets.

The festival is to be celebrated on June 7.

Jamiat President Madani also urged Muslims to strictly follow the government guidelines while performing sacrifice, avoid the sacrifice of prohibited animals.

He also said that if mischievous elements, at any place, prevent the sacrifice of a black animal (buffalo) also, influential people should take the administration into confidence, and then sacrifice should be offered.

"If, however, there is no way to fulfil this religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered in a nearby place where there is no difficulty," he said.

Advising Muslims to exercise patience and restraint in response to any provocative actions by communal elements, Madani stressed that such incidents should definitely be reported to the local police station.

The Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari, advised people to ensure cleanliness in their localities during the festival.

"Just as festivals like Holi and Diwali are celebrated with dignity across India, Eid-ul-Adha too should be observed with respect and reverence," the Imam said in a statement.

Bukhari further emphasised that during the festival, the Muslim community must remain mindful of a few key responsibilities.

"Most importantly, no act should hurt the sentiments or beliefs of fellow citizens. Therefore, sacrifices must be conducted only within private premises such as homes or designated enclosures - not on roads or in open spaces," he said.

He also appealed to the community to refrain from photographing or filming the act of sacrifice and strictly advised against uploading such images or videos on social media.

"Islam is a religion of peace, and it is our duty to demonstrate this through our conduct by ensuring that no one’s emotions are harmed," the Imam said.

Further advising the community to remember that Islam teaches respect for all religions and instructs its followers to never hurt others' sentiments, he asserted that the ritual of sacrifice must be performed in a manner that upholds the rule of law and maintains communal harmony.