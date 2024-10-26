Clerk booked for siphoning off Rs 1.29 crore from credit society in Thane

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Police have booked a 50-year-old woman for allegedly embezzling about Rs 1.3 crore from a credit cooperative society in Thane, an official said on Saturday.

The woman, who worked as the chief clerk at 'Lokmata Savitribai Phule Mahila Path Sanstha', allegedly siphoned off the money between 2016 and 2019, the official said citing the FIR. Police have not identified the woman.

She is accused of manipulating the credit society’s records, creating fake entries and facilitating loans in her and her relatives’ names with bogus documents, causing the organisation a loss of about Rs 1.3 crore, said the official from Kalwa police station.

The funds were then reportedly diverted for her personal use, he added. PTI COR NR