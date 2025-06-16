Clerk held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Raipur, Jun 16 (PTI) A Chhattisgarh government clerk was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Raipur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Chavaram Banjare, a clerk at the Commissionerate of Medical Education in Nava Raipur, had allegedly demanded a bribe for releasing the general provident fund (GPF) and other dues of a retired lab technician.

On receiving a complaint from the retired technician, the ACB held Banjare when he was allegedly accepting the money, the official added.

He was booked and arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NSK