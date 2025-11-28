Clerk held for molesting school girls

Latur, Nov 28 (PTI) Police have arrested a 53-year-old clerk of a private school in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly molesting girl students, an official said on Friday.

A local court remanded the accused, Dattatray Martand Bhutampalle, to three days of police custody. A case was also registered against two others in this connection.

In her complaint, one school girl said the clerk molested her and made obscene remarks over the past few months. The victim then confided in a friend, following which some other girl students came forward to share similar traumatic experiences involving the accused, inspector Santosh Patil told PTI.

The group of victims then approached senior teachers to complain about him, but they demanded proof and did not take necessary action, he said.

The victims then informed their parents, who immediately rushed to the police station to file a complaint. Meanwhile, angry parents also converged on the school, demanding answers from the authorities.

Based on the statements of the victims, the police registered a case against clerk Bhutampalle along with Dayanand Kamble and Satyabhama Nagime. The case was filed on Thursday night at the Vivekanand Chowk police station under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and charges of molestation, the official said. PTI COR NP