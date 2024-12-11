Clerkage charge is levied on cancellation of all waitlisted tickets: Railway minister

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The railway ministry levies clerkage charges on all waitlisted tickets and the revenue generated from all sources, including cancellation, is utilised for working expenses relating to maintenance and operations, the government said in the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

“Clerkage charge is levied on cancellation of all waitlisted tickets, including cancelled, through the IRCTC website as per Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fare) Rules 2015,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in response to questions regarding cancellation charges on waitlisted tickets.

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary raised the issue of levying of cancellation charges on waitlisted tickets even if they are cancelled by the railways due to lack of seats in trains.

Choudhary wanted to know “whether the government plans to waive off such cancellation charges on said waitlisted tickets cancelled by the railways.” Vaishnaw said that waitlisted tickets are issued to take care of berths going vacant against cancellation of confirmed/RAC tickets during advance reservation period. “Further, waitlisted ticket passengers have also the option to get upgraded under upgradation scheme or shifted to alternate train under VIKALP scheme,” Vaishnaw added.

Asked “whether the government has data on the amount of revenue that has been generated from cancellation fees”, Vaishnaw said, “The amount credited on account of cancellation of tickets is not maintained separately.” “The revenue generated from all sources, including cancellation, forms part of railways’ total receipts which are utilised for working expenses relating to maintenance and operations under revenue expenditure and capital expenditure for renewal/replacement of assets, customer amenities and other unremunerative development work,” the railway minister added. PTI JP JP MNK MNK