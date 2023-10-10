'Climate Capitalism': New book traces stories of unlikely heroes against climate change

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) From the Chinese bureaucrat who worked tirelessly to make electric cars a reality to the Danish students behind building the world's longest-operating wind turbine, or the American oil executive building the technology that can reverse climate damages; a new book introduces readers to the people working to scale technologies that may finally able to bend the emissions curve.

"Climate Capitalism", written by journalist-author Akshat Rathi, is scheduled to be released on Thursday. Published by Hachette India, the book tracks the unlikely heroes driving the fight against climate change.

"It's no longer true that countries like India must sacrifice development and prosperity to reduce planet-warming emissions. Instead, the book shows that there is a huge opportunity to build green industries that protect the planet, help economic growth and prove tremendously beneficial in the form of clean air and war for people right away," said the London-based author in a statement.

Through stories that bring people, policy and technology together, Rathi reveals how the green economy is not only possible, but profitable.

According to the publishers, an inspiring blend of business, science, and history, the book provides the framework for ensuring that future generations can live in prosperity and that the wheels of progress don't falter.

It has received advanced reviews from the likes of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and co-founder and chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani.

While Gates called the book an important read for anyone in need of optimism, Nilekani said the magisterial book gives hope that the climate crisis can be addressed by a combination of "innovation and capitalism".

"Climate innovation has accelerated far faster than many realize and by shining a spotlight on the solutions and innovators driving progress, Climate Capitalism is an important read for anyone in need of optimism about our ability to build a clean energy future," said Gates in his praise for the book.

The book, priced at Rs 699, is currently available for pre-order online. PTI MG MAH MAH