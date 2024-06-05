Climate change affecting lives, livelihoods: President Murmu on World Environment Day

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) On the occasion of World Environment Day, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that climate change is affecting lives and livelihoods and called for collective efforts to build a better and greener world based on sustainability.

In a post on X, she said protecting Mother Earth is everyone's fundamental responsibility.

"We are trustees and not owners of natural resources. Climate change is affecting lives and livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable communities. Let us make collective efforts for building a better and greener world based on sustainability," Murmu said.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.