Climate change, AI, economic development require collective, empathetic, strategic collaboration: VP

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Friday that issues, such as climate change, artificial intelligence, public health and economic development, require collective, empathetic and strategic collaboration.

He also called for a responsible use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data and automation, stressing the need to balance innovation with protection, openness with vigilance and progress with preparedness.

Radhakrishnan was addressing the third edition of the International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN-STEP), which serves as a strategic-dialogue platform for senior national security officers from India and friendly foreign countries.

The current edition features 44 delegates, including 32 international participants from 24 Global South countries.

Highlighting the evolving nature of national security, the vice president noted the growing complexity of transnational threats -- including terrorism, cybercrime and narcotics trafficking -- alongside economic and social challenges.

Drawing from India's civilisational ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), he said this philosophy continues to guide the country's approach to diplomacy, technology and sustainable development. The vice president urged the participants to view themselves as agents of change and global citizens committed to ethical leadership and collective progress.