Climate change impact on agriculture discussed at COP28, nations working on it: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: The issue of the impact of climate change on agriculture was raised at the recent COP28 conference held in Dubai and all nations are working on it, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to a supplementary during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, that agriculture is the most affected area due to climate change.

"This is true that a big impact happens due to climate change on agriculture. We can see the impact of change in temperature on agriculture. An adaptation programme has been created to look into this issue.

Raising a supplementary, BJP member Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba said that due to mass poppy plantations in the hilly areas of Manipur and other neighboring Northeastern states, drastic climate change is happening now.

He asked what effective measures or steps are taken to stop mass poppy plantations and to save climatic change in the Northeastern states, especially in Manipur.

The minister explained about the talking the issue and said that under the adaptation programme, changes are made in the adaptation plan based on the impact, vulnerability and risk assessment of locally sown crops due to climate change.

Government implements schemes for that adaptation plan, he added.

It is also admitted at the international fora that agriculture is the most affected area due to climate change, he pointed out.

"This was also emphasised in COP28 (conference held in Dubai) how can we take forward their monitoring, evaluation and learning. All nations are working on the issue and this is also included in the National Climate Action Programme includes these subjects," he said.