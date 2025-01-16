Climate change most serious issue facing humanity, says Maharashtra Guv

Chandrapur, Jan 16 (PTI) Climate change is the most serious issue facing humanity and youth must be aware of it as there is increased exploitation of natural resources due to rise in population and needs of society, said Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

He was speaking at the inaugural programme of 'International Conference on Climate Change 2025' organised as a joint initiative of SNDT University, CT University of New York and the Maharashtra government.

Saving the environment depends on saving water and trees, he said, adding the dangers of climate change included heavy unseasonal rains and very hot summers.

"We are losing the environment in which we can live comfortably. Population is increasing and so are the needs of society. We are being forced to exploit natural resources more and more. Global warming is a major problem worldwide. This conference is being held to create awareness among youth," he said.

"Nobody can change the world overnight. Every good effort must start in a small way. If we cannot protect the environment, we cannot protect future generations. If water, forest and land are saved, the environment will be saved. This conference will definitely suggest solutions to the most serious issue facing humanity, which is climate change," he pointed out.

The subject of environment has been included in the National Education Policy as well, the governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MLA and former Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said environmental balance has been disturbed and there was need for everyone to work together for rectification measures. PTI COR BNM