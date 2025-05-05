Climate change to hit agriculture hardest, warns weather expert

Latur, May 5 (PTI) Significant climate change is expected in the coming years with temperatures projected to rise by 3 degrees Celsius by 2050 and this alarming trend is set to impact agriculture the most, warned an expert and researcher on Monday.

Dr Anjal Prakash, Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, stressed that every individual has a role in mitigating climate impacts.

A key contributor to the UN's climate reports for the past two years, he noted that climate change, a phenomenon that refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns, will have the most severe effects on the agriculture sector.

While urban areas and coastal cities will also face risks, rural farming communities will bear the brunt of this crisis. Among the 20 most polluted cities in the world, 14 cities are in India, he said at a press conference in Latur.

Prakash urged citizens to take steps to safeguard the environment and added "In the future, we will have to face drought, heavy rainfall, storms." Maharashtra, he said, has nearly 750-km-long coastline and due to rise in temperatures, there is a threat to many countries and cities located in coastal areas.

During the press conference, Prakash presented scientific findings and emphasized the need for urgent climate responsive planning.

Former MLC and chairperson of the Maharashtra State Agriculture Price Commission Pasha Patel, who was also present at the press meet, said the government is raising awareness among farmers about bamboo cultivation and encouraging its large-scale adoption.

Highlighting the state government's ambitious 'Green Maharashtra' declaration, which targets plantation on 21 lakh hectares, Patel emphasized that special efforts will be made to boost bamboo cultivation as part of this drive.

Awareness programmes will be held to educate farmers about the benefits of bamboo, known for its environmental and economic value, the former legislator maintained. PTI COR RSY